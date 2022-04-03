Overwhelming Support For President Chamisa In Rural Gutu: Pictures

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| President Nelson Chamisa’s yellow revolution is simply unstoppable.

On Saturday CCC vice president Hon Lynette Karenyi- Kore addressed thousands of Citizens’ Coalition For Change supporters at Mushwai Business Centre, Gutu East Constituency.

According to CCC aspiring MP for Gutu East, Gift Gonese, the yellow movement is ready to romp to victory.

“We are highly motivated by President Chamisa’s six million votes initiative. We are working tirelessly to drum up support for the People’s President Advocate Chamisa.

Nobody can stop the citizens’ revolution.

We are glad to have the VP and several national leaders with us in the constituency,” said Gonese.

Gonese has unrolled an array of projects in the constituency.

In a statement CCC Masvingo said:

“Gutu East has bn invaded today. Mushwayi BC was painted yellow by the National Democratic Revolutionary trajectory @CCCZimbabwe . VP @KarenyiKore was the guest of honor accompanied by NVC Hon Zvidzai. @CCCMasvingo is now going rural. Thank you Masvingo Champions @nelsonchamisa.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...