Obert Mpofu: We Will Rule Forever

Own Correspondent|Former Tourism Minister, Walter Mzembi has castigated Zanu PF stalwart Obert Mpofu for claiming the former revolutionary party will rule forever.

Obert Mpofu, quoted by a daily publication, claimed Zanu PF would not cede power.

Mzembi has described Mpofu’s utterances as mere hallucinating.

“Ian Smith made a similar Declaration , ” not in thousand years ” after 16 years he was out !The Mpofu Declaration is a terminal fart!

Obert Mpofu Declares Zanu PF Will Never Leave Power, Claims Party Will Rule For A Very Long Time,” Mzembi said.

