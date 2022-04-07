We Are Ready To Bury Zanu PF- CCC

Tinashe Sambiri|The Member of the House of Assembly for Kwekwe Central Constituency, Honourable Judith Tobaiwa, says she is ready to serve residents of the Midlands city and the nation.

19 CCC MPs were sworn in on Tuesday.

Douglas Mwonzora’s MDC T party performed dismally in the by-elections.

“Just took an oath to defend the constitution of Zimbabwe, which represents the voices of the Citizens ,the battle lines are drawn.

Thank you very much Kwekwe. I am deeply humbled with the honour you have bestowed on me. It needs all of us to build Kwekwe. Thank you and God bless,” Hon Tobaiwa wrote on her official Facebook page.

