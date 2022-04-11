Bulawayo City Coach Claims Players Were Bribed

Bulawayo City coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube has claimed that some of his players engaged in match-fixing after his side lost 2-0 to FC Platinum on Saturday.

City conceded the goals in the second following howlers from both the defenders and keeper Bhekimpilo Ncube.

The goalie was later replaced by Reward Muza.

Speaking after the match Ncube said: “You cannot rule out match fixing considering how we conceded those goals.

“A seasoned goalkeeper comes out when the striker and the defender are 50/50, he cries that the ball is his, we concede again the next thing we substitute him, he limps.”

The gaffer added: “We played a team (FC Platinum) that perhaps outplayed us for the entire game. The way they played and the way we played, we deserved to lose. We failed to come out of our shelves and hence we conceded two stupid goals.”

The defeat was City’s seventh defeat in this season, with their only win of the season coming against Highlanders at the end of February.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

