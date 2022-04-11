Mai Titi Vows Leaves Hubby In Tears

Mai Titi and Tinashe Maphosa

By A Correspondent- Comedienne and musician Felistas ‘Mai TT’ Murata’s vows left her husband Tinashe Maphosa in tears on Saturday.

She received a standing ovation from guests when she described Tinashe as her last destiny. She thanked him for wiping away her tears, restoring her dignity and comforting her and promised to be faithful until her death. Tinashe, fixing his eyes on Mai TT’s face while holding her left hand, could not hold back his tears as his bride spoke.

He removed his spectacles, wiped off his tears, looked at Mai TT and cried even more

Marriage officer, Reverend Musasa of Apostolic Faith in Zimbabwe, had given the couple time to dedicate their vows.

“I want to give the bride and groom time to give their vows, expressing what they feel and what they can promise each other,” said Rev Musasa.

Mai TT arrived at the venue in a helicopter, in the company of her two children.

The wedding lived up to its US$100 000 value tag. Mai TT followers, who failed to make it among the 400 invited guests, thanked H-Metro for keeping them updated with the proceedings, through the newspaper’s live coverage of the event.

Local artists and South African songstress Kelly Khumalo did not disappoint the guests with their performances

