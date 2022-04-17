Chamisa Insists Having Won 2018 Presidential Elections

By- The Citizens Coalition leader, Nelson Chamisa has insisted that he won the 2018 Presidential polls.

Posting on his twitter account Chamisa refused to accept President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s victory in the 2018 elections.

The last elections were soured by the killing of six unarmed civilians by soldiers in central Harare after Chamisa’s supporters protested against alleged vote-rigging.

Chamisa called for dialogue with the ruling Zanu PF to come up with an elections roadmap to avoid another disputed outcome in 2023.

Posted Chamisa:

It’s about 60 weeks to the 2023 general election. Any dialogue must be about reforms & the road to 2023, not a GNU. As Zimbabweans, we must find each other to avoid yet another disputed election & all its undesired consequences. We need a Pre-Elections Pact on Reforms (PREPARE).

Whoever Wins an undisputed mandate in 2023 must then unite the nation, form a credible inclusive Team ZIMBABWE & deliver prosperity and happiness.

Chamisa said the five years after the next elections should be about nation-building and the transformation of the economy, instead of unending politicking.

