CCC Representative Spotted At Independence Celebrations in Bulawayo

Spread the love

After confirming that his party will be represented at the 42nd Independence day celebrations, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has lived up to hid word as a party member who seem to be Charlton Hwende was spotted inside the venue of the commemorations being presided over by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

A CCC Representative was sitting next to NCA leader Professor Lovemore Madhuku and other political party leaders under the POLAD platform.

Below is the picture from Bulawayo;

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...