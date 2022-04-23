ZimEye
1/2 The ZRP investigating a case of attempted murder which occurred near Katanga Bar, St Marys, Chitungwiza on 22/04/22 where a suspect (38) seriously shot a complainant (24) on the neck after a misunderstanding.
2/2 Meanwhile, Police recovered the Star Pistol with a magazine of eight rounds and referred the victim to Chitungwiza Hospital for treatment.
