WHOSE DUTY IS IT TO CREATE EMPLOYMENT IN A COUNTRY.

BY DR MASIMBA MAVAZA | Prophet Makandiwa was at the end of the hot wire being abused and insulted for saying that the government does not create jobs. He went on to say that the government only ensures that the environment is conducive. Prophet Makandiwa was very correct and to the point. The World Bank’s World Development Report on Jobs indicates that most jobs are created in the private sector and are often the driver, rather than outcome, of economic growth. It is the duty of the government to provide key services like health, education and a good investment climate, this can help create the right jobs that will lead to improved standards of living and inclusive growth. Prophet Makandiwa touched the apple of an eye when he said it is not the duty of the government to create employment.

Job industry is broken down into two categories. These are the public sector which are the government jobs and the private sector which is free market jobs.

Government has an insatiable appetite for power and control. It also holds the monopoly on force and coercesion. In its quest for growth and control over the people it has forever expended its reach into every aspect of our lives. This has resulted in an endlessly expanding, often redundant and invasive bureaucratic structure. There is not one person, place or thing that is untouched by government overreach. This takes money and since the government cannot produce wealth it lives like a giant leech drawing the lifeblood out of the economy weakening the body of our free market and our freedom. Government jobs produce nothing and by their existence diminish the ability of the people to exercise their liberty.

In the private sector productive activities in the free market generate wealth. This is how truly productive jobs are created. As the economy expands jobs are created and we all benefit from the added wealth. Government is like a millstone around the neck of economic growth.

The government creates jobs by creating an Environment that encourages sustainable business growth. The worst thing a government can do, long term, is to increase government employment. As a general rule government does not produce a sellable product. That equates to a drain on resources that could. Improve the market.

Government payroll is funded by tax payers. Tax dollars come out of every citizens pocket. That reflects on demand for products. A lower demand for products is reflected in a lower creation of new jobs.

We must always remember that Government is not reason, it is not eloquence, it is force; George Washington likens it to “like fire, a troublesome servant and a fearful master. Never for a moment should it be left to irresponsible action.” There are certain things that government cannot do and must not attempt. The most important thing it cannot do is create wealth it cannot produce any means of creating wealth and though it has tried every effort by government to produce wealth in the market economy has met with disaster. Government does make jobs available to those that should serve the public interest but these jobs are not wealth creating jobs. They are in fact the opposite. In every act by government there is a loss of productivity and wealth generation. Government loves to expand its power by creating growth slowing, never ending parasitic bureaucracies that live off the wealth creators.

While it is true that jobs are created by the public sector the government can create jobs in teaching jobs, post office jobs, public defending jobs, army, police and all civil service posts. Those alone are not enough to support an entire nation, but they are nonetheless jobs for millions of people.

In the private sector, the government can allow for conditions that “generate” jobs. Maybe that entails lowering corporate taxes, or maybe it entails maintaining a strong infrastructure.

In addition to that, the government can create demand for private sector jobs by investing in things such as infrastructure. (i.e. funding the construction of the transcontinental railroad system thus creating demand for construction, manufacturing, mining, farming and many things.

So, yes (in theory) the government can create jobs or (more importantly) create demand for jobs.

Many people in Zimbabwe have developed a belief that the government is supposed to create jobs for its citizens. This is the culture planted in people’s minds by the opposition propaganda. The government must well inform its people and impart skills which should be developed so that individuals become ready to be employed.

World over the government does not create jobs. It has become a decampaining slogan by the opposition and a lie which has been fed into the youth that they are unemployed because of the government. but there are many issue in between.

The term well-informed and skill set are fashionable but the thing is a basic level of info has to be there to get things done.

Government has to work on psyche of people also as in many places getting a job is more reputed than being a businessman so it is the duty of the government to change the mindset of the people from office orientation to self belief and self sufficiency. its not about money its about definition and definitions can be changed but that depends,DO people want to change their mind set or not and is changing the definitions should be even there or not . The opposition has corrupted the mindset of the youth such that the youth now seriously believe that they are let down by the government. The government does mot employ or create employment. The whole country can not be civil servants. Job creation needs a conducive environment and Zimbabwe has been fighting cruel and crippling sanctions since 1998. The opposition in its several names has supported sanctions against Zimbabwe to make the environment not conducive for job creation. Why because they want the people to believe that ZANU PF has failed. So the truth of the matter is that the government is not supposed to create jobs they need to focus on governance

Government is responsible for the overall welfare of its citizens, this is true. But it is not a one way traffic affair. Compliance to governance by the citizens and ensuring productivity and financial buoyancy of the state is a responsibility of every citizen hence the ruling snd opposition has to function with accountability from citizens so that every body contributes to the wellbeing of a nation.

unfortunately in Zimbabwean type of democracy people misguide citizens by giving freebies and rope in their vote share. This should be made illegal and punishable. Actually this is vote buying and under Zimbabwean laws it is illegal. If people are to understand that job creation is for all and

when economic buoyancy is restored and improved there will be jobs opportunities and after that anybody unemployed should be sent to serve the nation in defence paramilitary and social security activities compulsorily. This will ensure that everyone will do some job to live.

all employment exchanges should be given targets and accountabilities to even undertake recruitment to private sector. Labour laws and labour accountability should be fixed and no union should be allowed to interfere with the functioning of any organisation but can go to labor court for any grievances. No strikes and zindabad should be allowed.

Lest we forget, the opposition carried damaging staysways strikes and job stoppages which created a hostile enviroment for job creation. The strikes and work stoppages engineered by the opposition forced many private companies to close down. Coupled with the agonising sanctions the labour environment in Zimbabwe became toxic.

Ironically the same youth which was fooled and paid to punch holes in their future by destroying the economy through sanctions are the ones now being told that their unemployment is as a result of mismanagement of funds by ZANU PF. This has been the campaigning point by the opposition. The truth must be said it is not the duty of the government to create employment. Yes it does have some employment to offer but it is just a fraction of national employability.

The government provides the employment judtice system through labour courts. All labour disputes only through fast track labour court by a clearly drafted law foccusing on both labour welfare and productivity. These fast track courts should ensure that no exploitation of any kind by any management happens. This is part of governance and is what the government of Zimbabwe is doing.

One of Zimbabwe’s prominent pastor Prophet Makandiwa was in the firing line when he said “government does not create jobs” his statement was met with unforgiving satanic attacks from the opposition. Unfortunately Makandiwa was right in his statement. We can still ask questions like “Can government create jobs? Does the state have a role in facilitating job creation? Or should it just get out of the way of business, cutting red tape and taxes so entrepreneurs can grow the economy?

The question of the state’s role in the economy has traditionally been one of the big dividing lines between the political Left and Right. However, there has been something of a consensus across the political spectrum that low taxes, light touch regulation, and a small state are the key ingredients for economic success. Proponents of more state intervention in the economy argue that only government can reduce growing inequalities, ensure fair distribution of public services like gas and electricity, and ensure quality, well-paid jobs. Critics of state intervention, meanwhile, point to the failed economic policies. We must understand that job creation is “the role of individuals and businesses. The politicians can use our money, collected through taxes to create jobs but that is nothing to do with the economy and everything to do with politics. We are the masters of our economy. If we celebrate the failures of the government hoping to starve people to rebellion then we are shooting ourselves in the feet.

It is not a binary option. Both opposition and government need to focus on solving the issues facing humanity. Job creation is no longer simply about creating financial wealth but involves ensuring a sustainable future for the citizens in particular and humanity at large. We must realise that employability is a product consisting of a specific set of skills, such as soft, hard, technical, and transferable. Additionally, employability is considered as both a product (a set of skills that “enables”) and as a process that “empowers” an individual to acquire and improve marketable skills that can lead to gainful employment. This the government is doing by providing education and training.

While it is true that the government can’t create jobs, Zimbabwe’s government passes policies that make it easier for the private sector to create jobs. These are direct laws that make it easier to start business and to invest in Zimbabwe. So, when people blame the government for unemployment (whilst at the same time believing that the government can’t create jobs) they are blaming the government for making it harder for the private sector to create jobs. Looking at this aspect private sector is discouraged by sanctions against Zimbabwe. Who is supporting these sanctions none other than Mr Biti Mr Chamisa and Mr Hopewell Chin’ono. ZANU PF government in the form of the new dispensation have put emphasis on Employability which is the lifelong, continuous process of acquiring experience, new knowledge, purposeful learning, and skills that contribute to improving your marketability for enhancing your potential to obtain and maintain employment through various shifts in the labor market. It is based on a set of individual characteristics. It further put up initiatives of putting attractive conditions in different provinces through devolution fund. This makes each province to use their resources to develop and create employment for people in their provinces. It is not equivalent to employment; rather, it is a prerequisite for gainful employment. Essentially, employability is your relative ability to find and stay employed, as well as make successful transitions from one job to the next, either within the same company or field or to a new one, at the discretion of an individual and as circumstances or economic conditions may dictate. It allows you to identify your strength and weakness so that you use them to enhance you income capacity. It is true that jobs are a cornerstone of development, with a pay off far beyond income alone. They are critical for reducing poverty, making cities work, and providing youth with alternatives to violence and drug abuse. So it is imperative that we tell the youth the truth. You will not simply be employed without some training some self confidence.

Jobs stresses the role of strong private sector led growth in creating jobs and outlines how jobs that do the most for development can spur a virtuous cycle. ZANU PF is aware that poverty falls as people work their way out of hardship and as jobs empower women to invest more in their children and families. Efficiency increases as workers get better at what they do, as more productive jobs appear, and as less productive ones disappear. Societies flourish as jobs foster diversity and provide alternatives to conflict.

A good job can change a person’s life, and the right jobs can transform entire societies. Governments need to move jobs to center stage to promote prosperity and fight poverty. In most countries in the world Private sector accounts for 90 percent of all jobs. So it the duty of every Zimbabwean to make Zimbabwe a fair ground for job creation.

President Emerson Dambudzo MNANGAGWA had emphasised the need for jobs jobs jobs because he-is fully aware that Jobs equal hope. Jobs equal peace. Jobs can make fragile countries become stable jobs are the source of life.

The president has always stated how jobs make cities function better, connect the economy to global markets, protect the environment, and give people a stake in their societies. This is why he supported the artisan miners and give them pride in their job removing the denigrating name “makorokoza” to artisan miners.

Jobs are the best insurance against poverty and vulnerability, ZANU PF in government is playing a vital enabling role by creating a business environment that enhances the demand for labour in mining farming and many sectors.

The economic crisis caused by sanctions and other recent events have raised employment issues to the center of the Zimbabwean politics.

Many Zimbabweans are working, but nearly half work in farming, small household enterprises, or in casual or seasonal day labor, where safety nets are modest or sometimes non-existent and earnings are often meager.

“The youth challenge alone is staggering. Because of the stigma placed on these jobs by the colonial past many young people are neither working nor studying. They are conditioned to regard employment as being in an office or getting a salary every month. Any income generating or informal income generating venture is despised. We need to move our youth mindset from that thinking.

Our youth should appreciate that farming and self-employment are prevalent and safety nets are modest at best, unemployment rates can be low. Because people look down upon these jobs most people work long hours but cannot make ends meet.Therefore, the quality and not just the number of jobs is vitally important.

To this end with the best interest of the youth at heart the government has identified which jobs would do the most for development given their specific context, and remove or offset obstacles to private sector creation of such jobs.

As we approach 2023 we must refocus. Anything which gives you a steady income should be taken with respect and it is employment.

We must never listen to the opposition when they say your employment is in the hands of the government. The government is there to govern and protect your rights your interests and provide peace.

ZANU PF has made the environment set for employment creation despite the sanctions which are being supported by the opposition.

The spirited efforts by CCC and subversive statements puked by CCC publicist Hopewell Chin’ono are not helping. It is sad that we have people misleading the youth that their future is being soiled. The truth is that the youth have opportunities and their future is safe in the hands of ZANU PF.

We all have a duty to create employment and we must not blame the government. Indeed Prophet Makandiwa challenged us well it is not the duty of the government to employ people.

