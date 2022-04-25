Shock As Huge Snake Erupts From Dead Cow, Sucks Blood

By- Villagers in Musita, under Chief Nemangwe’s area in Gokwe, were shocked when a humongous snake, about two metres in length, allegedly emerged from a huge lump which was on the neck of a cow which they were slaughtering.

The snake reportedly started sucking blood from the dead cow for almost an hour before it eventually gave up.

The reptile later slithered into a nearby grassy pasture where it eventually died, according to the villagers.

Chief Nemangwe told B-Metro that those who witnessed the bizarre incident are now living in fear as they believe the snake was a goblin. He said:

What happened is that the cow in question was left in the custody of Mike Muchavazo by one of his neighbours (name supplied) when he relocated to Chegutu last year.

The cow then developed a huge lump on its neck. When Mike (Muchavazo) phoned the owner telling him about the lump, he instructed him to slaughter it and sell the meat.

Muchavazo then asked some villagers to help him slaughter the beast. Added Chief Nemangwe:

While they were busy skinning it, one of the villagers who was wary of the huge lump, pierced it with a knife and shockingly a huge snake sprang out and subsequently started sucking the blood which was dripping from that lump.

Out of fear the villagers ran away in different directions until some gathered courage and came back and tried to remove the snake but without success.

Chief Nemangwe said it is highly unusual that a snake would suck blood from a dead animal. He said:

This is because snakes do not suck blood and don’t even have the mouth structure necessary to do it. A snake bite would be expected to bleed a little bit.

The fact that it came out of the lump and stuck there and started feeding on the dead cow’s blood shows that it was not a real snake.

That is why some people suspected that it was a goblin in the form of a snake.

Scary scenes like these usually indicate that your enemy is sucking your life force through black magic or is trying to harm you in real life in a way that you are not aware of.

