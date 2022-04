CIO Agents Abduct Prominent Activist

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe,ARTUZ

@ARTUZ_teachers

ARTZ SG

@robohchere

has been abducted in Guruve by a car registered ABT 7760.The captors are said to be members of the Central Intelligence Organisation. The SG was conducting a #SaveOurEducationZw consultation cum planning meeting at Guruve growth point.

