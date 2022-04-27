Top South African Actor Connie Ferguson To Visit Zim

Internationally acclaimed South African actress, Connie Ferguson is set to visit Zimbabwe on the 6th of May for an interface with local entrepreneurs and creatives.

The visit is part Connie Ferguson’s regional tour and will see the revered actress, filmmaker, producer and businesswoman interact with local entrepreneurs and creatives.

“Connie is a force to reckon with not only in South Africa. She is a successful actress and businesswoman who has a lot that local creatives and entrepreneurship can learn from. We want to tap into her expertise in as far as business is concerned,” said Conrad Mwanza, Connie Ferguson’s local representative.

Zodwa Mkandla, the event organiser, said, “There will be a dinner gala to welcome her on Friday, a day we will hold women in business meeting on Saturday. She will interact with local entrepreneurs and actresses.”

Ferguson, who rose to fame after starring as Karabo Moroka on South Africa’s most popular soap, Generations till her exit in 2010, co-founded a production powerhouse, Ferguson Films with her late husband, Shona.

The 51-year-old multi-award-winning creative is also famed for her roles in productions like The Wild, Solly Loves Kina, Soul City, Rock Ville and The Queen, which all received massive following in South Africa and beyond.

-State Media

