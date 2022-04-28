VP Chiwenga Impressed By Showcased Locally Produced Goods

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has said he is impressed by the volumes of locally-produced goods showcased at this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

He made the remarks as he officially opened the ZITF International Business Conference before he toured various stands where he was impressed by the increase in locally-produced products at the exhibition. He said:

What was more interesting is that there is no place that has been left empty. In the past years you would find some places empty. The most interesting part is that we are now on 75 percent of locally produced goods. This means that we are growing and selling Zimbabwe. Yes we can buy but what is more important is that we are producing.

We have realised that the ZITF is a bridging gap between us companies and the public. People come and get to appreciate the works that we are doing and from there it is a positive move as people will understand that something is being done in the country.

ZITF is a platform to exhibit and learn at the same time we have managed to improve from last year’s exhibition as we saw what was in the market. We are confident that we will grow our client and use ZITF as a bridge to other investment opportunities from delegates that we have had discussions with.

Small to medium enterprises say the engagements undertaken at the ongoing trade showcase will help them broaden their clientele base.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to officially open the ZITF on Friday.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...