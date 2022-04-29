Former War Vets Chairman Dies

By- The government has conferred a Liberation Hero status on the late John Munodawafa Gwitira who died on 27th April 2022.

Gwitira served as the chairman of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association from 1989 to 1997.

He is survived by his wife, six daughters and three grandchildren.

In a letter to Dr Misheck Sibanda, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, ZANU PF Secretary for Administration, Obert Mpofu said:

His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of ZANU (PF), Cde E.D. Mnangagwa, has conferred a Liberation War Hero status to the late. Cde John Munodawafa Gwitira who passed on 27th April 2022 and will be buried at Manicaland Provincial Heroes Acre. His family can be contacted through our Manicaland Provincial office.

I shall be most grateful if you would make the usual burial arrangements and payment of benefits to his dependents. He is from Manicaland Province.

