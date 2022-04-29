Haudye Nehama Mari Yacho, “Lotto Juju” Exposed…

Spread the love

Zimbabweans are doubting the lotto juju as all the winners are not spending the money with their families.

Luckson Zvinakobvu who won half a million rands last week is reportedly spending the money with pr*stitutes yet his wife and his kids are struggling.

Luckson was seen in a video holding lots of money and the lotto ticket praising Masvingo magician known as prophet Isaac Makomichi for giving him luck charms.

“Most of the people who win lotto through Makomichi’s oil vari kuidya nemahure apa mhuri dzichishupika,I suspect kuti pane mhiko yekuti mari iyoyo haidyiwe nehama” said one senior pastor.

Makomichi dismissed the claims saying everyone has the right to spend the money with anyone.

