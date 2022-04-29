“No Puppet Shall Rule Zimbabwe!” CCC Folly Has Given Zanu PF Dictatorial Licence, Legitimacy

By Patrick Guramatunhu | Zimbabwe is a failed state. 42 years of gross mismanagement, rampant corruption and crass lawlessness has earned the country the pariah state label and with it economic ruin.

If you say we should have powers to make our own rules and regulations, you have to accept and admit that currently we don't have those powers. So if you then say to me, the electoral commission is not independent because it can't make its own rules and regulations – @ZECzim pic.twitter.com/RhXs76kful — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 28, 2022

The country’s basic services such as education and health care have all but collapsed after decades of being starved of funds. Unemployment has soared to dizzying heights of 90% and millions of people now live in abject poverty.

The poor’s economic situation is both unjustified and unsustainable and, it is not surprising that the impoverished masses are becoming increasingly restless and desperate for change. And yet, as long as Zimbabwe remains a pariah state, there will be no meaningful change. None!

Zimbabwe’s corrupt and tyrannical ruling elite and their cronies have grown filth rich. The gap between the rich ruling elite and the impoverished masses has grown into a chasm! Ironically, the ruling elite are now so frightened of this chasm giving up power, the prerequisite for ending the pariah state, is now simply unthinkable.

The need masses’ need for meaningful change to end their suffering is the unstoppable force.

The ruling elite’s resolute determination to resist change to save themselves falling down the chasm and join the impoverish masses is the immovable object.

“We fought for our land, we fought for our sovereignty. No Imperialist-backed puppet opposition party shall ever take away what we fought for. Never.” Stated Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

Zanu PF has always resorted to all manner of antics, threats and even cold blooded murder to deny the people of Zimbabwe their right to a meaningful say in the governance of the country and impose the de facto one-party, Zanu PF, dictatorship.

The party is well aware of the country’s worsening economic meltdown and the growing demand for meaningful change. And since Zanu PF cannot win free, fair and credible elections the party is labelling the opposition “imperialist-backed puppets” to justify rigging the elections. Anything Zanu PF does to stop puppets getting into power and to preserve the nation’s sovereignty is wholly justified.

“Chidembo kana choda kuramba mukadzi, chinoshereketa!” (When the honey badger wants to divorce the wife, it will perform all manner of antics!) so goes the Shona adage!

The truth is Zimbabweans have been pushed into a tight a corner, they are not just sick and tired of these Zanu PF antics; the nation’s survival is now at stake. Pass rate in the rural school have dropped to 3% or less, 50% of the population now lives in abject poverty, etc. no nation can sustain these social and economic conditions and survive much less thrive.

Zimbabwe had the golden opportunity to implement the democratic reforms during the 2008 to 2013 GNU designed to dismantle the Zanu PF dictatorship and restore the individual freedoms and rights including the right to free elections and even the right to life. Sadly, Morgan Richard Tsvangirai and his MDC friends who were tasked to implement the reforms sold out and failed to implement even one reform.

Worse still, MDC/CCC leaders have stubbornly insisted on participating in flawed elections for the sake of the few gravy train seats Zanu PF has been giving away as bait only to give Zanu PF legitimacy.

The party used violence, failed to produce a verified voters’ roll, etc. in the recent 26 March 2022 by elections – a precursor of worse to come. Zanu PF is set to rig the 2023 elections. It really is insane to keep participating in flawed elections only to give Zanu PF legitimacy.

“All smart Zimbabweans should rally behind Zanu PF and our visionary leader President Mnangagwa. Our country is achieving rapid socio-economic transformation underpinned by sound and people-oriented policies. We are very lucky to have a listening and peace-loving President,” said the defence minister.

Rubbish! Zanu PF’s electoral success has been thanks to the regime’s carte blanche powers to rig elections and to the opposition who have participated in the flawed process giving the party cover and legitimacy.

If Zimbabweans were smart, then they should know by now that MDC/CCC have long given up the fight for democratic changes, reforms, and free and fair elections. They should know by now that the immovable object to meaning pollical change in Zimbabwe is not just Zanu PF but MDC/CCC too.

“No puppet opposition will rule Zimbabwe!” How ironic that this Zanu PF dictatorial antic is still significant today only because of the opposition MDC/CCC antiquated foolishness and greed! Sadly, it is the impoverished millions on the coal face of the failed state who are paying dearly for it all. –

SOURCE: zimbabwelight.blogspot.com

