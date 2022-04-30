CCC Mobilises To Protect Chin’onos Goats From Zanu PF

Spread the love

By- CCC deputy chairman, Job Sikhala said he was mobilising citizens to visit social justice activist and journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono’s rural home.

Hopewell is under attack from Zanu PF which is claiming that it gave him money to buy goats he is keeping at his rural home.

Tweeted Sikhala:

I have decided to join other citizens who have volunteered to be at Chin’ono village near Mukarakate in Murehwa tomorrow to defend one of our citizens under attack from the regime. I have mobilised more volunteers. Tonorarika ko. This nonsense has to be stopped once and for all.

I have decided to join other citizens who have volunteered to be at Chin'ono village near Mukarakate in Murehwa tomorrow to defend one of our citizens under attack from the regime.



I have mobilised more volunteers.



Tonorarika ko. This nonsense has to be stopped once and for all — HON Job Wiwa Sikhala (@JobSikhala1) April 30, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...