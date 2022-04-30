ZimEye
The least paid enumerator for the Census program is earning ZWL $ 320 000 for 20 days of work.The same enumerator who is a teacher is now expected to go back to class to earn ZWL$ 20 000 per month.Teachers, learners & parents are not ready for schools opening #SaveOurEducationZw pic.twitter.com/4oAXAd4pCY— Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe,ARTUZ (@ARTUZ_teachers) April 30, 2022
