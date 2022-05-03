EFF Leader’s Child Missing. Reward Offered

By A Correspondent- South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters former Secretary General and current head of International Relations Godrich Gardee is appealing to members of the public to assist his family in locating the whereabouts of his daughter Hillary Gardee who is missing.

She disappeared on Friday 29 April 2022 in Nelspruit after doing a shopping in Super Spar Plaza. She was with a 3 year old baby girl who was found at 20h30 at KamaGugu Umnenke Street same day stranded.

Hillary Gardee has not been seen since.

The public has been requested to contact the nearest police station with information to help trace her.

R100 000 reward to any one who will assist in locating her. She was wearing a black top and black trouser with grocery and a laptop bag.

Contact police or family at 072 514 1456

