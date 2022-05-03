‘World Commemorates Press Freedom Day In Oxymoron Light’

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) would like to join members of the fourth Estate as the world commemorates this day in an oxymoron light.

The theme for this year speaks reality as the rise of social media has seen despotic governments rush to find ways to stifle freedom of expression and control information dissemination and in Zimbabwe the attempts are being made through the Cyber Security Bill which is unfortunate as it is redundant.

It is only through the power and dedication of our journalists that they have remained steadfast and committed and we appreciate the working relationship that is there.

ARTUZ INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

0776129336/0775643192

