WATCH- The moment Journalists @bbmhlanga & Chidi Chengeto were arrested in Chitungwiza. Mhlanga says he had filmed police arresting Zengeza West MP @JobSikhala1 before police seized his phone & destroyed it. @ZLHRLawyers attendingto them. pic.twitter.com/IGfj3mDwmJ— ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 7, 2022
Arrested in Chitungwiza filming documentary on water challenges. We are being taken to police station. My phone a Pro 40 HUAWEI is been broken by police trying to get destroy my footage as they arrested Job Sikhala. pic.twitter.com/jtVDtKqKTy
— Dhara Blessed Mhlanga (@bbmhlanga) May 7, 2022
