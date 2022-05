Sikhala Ululates By-elections Victory

By-CCC deputy chairman, Job Sikhala, has narrated how his party performed in all the by-elections which have happened since March.

Sikhala posted on Twitter:

Great news from all over the country. We have thrashed them in 3 of the wards under contest in Kariba. We defeated them in rural Mutasa South. We taught them a lesson in Rusape. ZANU PF is a crumbling party. Even the use of violence cld nt help then. Dissert ZANU PF b4 it 2 late

