ZUPCO Monopoly Ended

Government is opening up the public transport system for other players in order to complement the services being provided by ZUPCO, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced.

Addressing the nation on measures adopted by the government to restore confidence, preserve value and restore macro-economic stability this Saturday, the President advised that private players joining the public transport system will have to abide by the set regulations.

“The liberalisation of the public transport system shall be done under terms and conditions to be published by Goverment. The Police would need to ensure that law and order is adhered to as the behaviour on our roads needs to be seriously attended to. Non-adherence to the rules and regulations to be gazetted would not be tolerated,” he said.

He said to augment the existing public transport facility, government will allow for the duty-free importation for a period of 12 months, for vehicles which meet regulations to be issued.

The announcement comes in response to public outcry over ZUPCO’s incapacitation to meet public transportation requirements timeously, as the parastatal continues to engage private players to operate under its franchise.

President Mnangagwa, who has pledged to lead a listening administration, has moved in to alleviate the challenges facing the commuting public, particularly workers who have had to spend hours in queues waiting for transport to and from work.

