Top Cleric Dies

Spread the love

By- Anglican Bishop Jonathan Siyachitema has died.

Bishop Siyachitema’s death was announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa when he was sending a condolence message to the family of Mr Nesbert Mutengezanwa, Leader of the United African National Council (UANC) who passed on this week.

Below is Mnangagwa’s condolence message to both families:

I received with deep grief news of the passing on of two of our elders, one an outstanding church bishop, another a political leader and a member of the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD). We have lost Bishop Jonathan Siyachitema of the Anglican Church, and Mr Nesbert Mutengezanwa, Leader of the United African National Council (UANC). Outstanding in their individual rights, the two men gave counsel to us as leaders, to the communities they served, and at a personal level, to their respective families. Sadly, all that wisdom is now gone, and our Nation is all the poorer for it. On behalf of the ruling Party, Zanu PF, Government, and indeed on my behalf, I wish to express my most sincere condolences, foremost to the families of the dear departed, and then to the respective institutions, they led, namely, the Anglican Church Community and the UANC Political Party, on these their saddest losses. They are our losses together.

In the light of their outstanding contributions to our society, I have seen it fit and proper that they be granted a State-Assisted Funeral.

May their dear Souls rest in Eternal Peace.

E.D MNANGAGWA THE PRESIDENT

09/05/22

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...