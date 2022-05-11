Chamisa Welcomes “Rotten Apple” Khupe Into CCC- So MDC Rot Continues Guaranteed

Spread the love

By Patrick Guramatunhu- “Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday welcomed Thokozani Khupe saying the opposition party wanted to work with everyone to unseat Zanu-PF,” reported News Day.



“I know that people complain that Khupe caused a lot of problems for us but we say, Khupe come; and everybody else. The difference between CCC and Zanu-PF is that CCC represents the future and Zanu-PF the past,” Chamisa said.

It was none other than Chamisa himself who called “bad apples” Madam Khupe and all those who had remained in the MDC-T after the March 2020 High Court ruling stripping of him the party leadership. “Thank you, Zanu PF, for helping us identify and get rid of bad apples!” He said when he launched CCC in January 2022, hardly three months ago!

So, three months later, Chamisa has already forgiven and/or forgotten Khupe was a bad apple! Either the accusation was frivolous, and one has to question the intellectual prowess of the accuser.

Or Khupe is indeed a bad apple and in his desperate bid to win power Chamisa is welcoming her back in CCC. MDC’s pathetic track record bespeaks of a party of corrupt and breathtakingly incompetent individuals, truck load of rotten apples. Both Khupe and Chamisa have been senior party leaders and have played their part is the said pathetic track record.

So, is it just a matter of Nelson Chamisa, rotten apple in his own right, welcoming back fellow rotten apple, Dr Khupe!

“Zanu-PF is a minority. The majority are the citizens. Why would you continue to vote for a party that has made you suffer since 1980? They stole the votes from Father Zimbabwe Joshua Nkomo in 1980…and all those other years and they want to come back again in 2023 to steal the votes,” continued Chamisa.



“This time it will not happen.



“CCC is a small baby and only 3 months old but fighting a big old man and we managed to beat him in the recent elections.”

How naïve!

The overwhelming majority of the CCC candidates in the 26 March and 7 May 2022 by elections had won these seats in the 2018 elections under the MDC A led by Nelson Chamisa ticket. They were recalled for refusing to switch allegiance to either Madam Khupe or Douglas Mwonzora when 2020 High Court ruling stripping party leadership from Chamisa.

CCC is the rebranded version of MDC A and it is farcical to pretend otherwise! The only reason Chamisa and company are keen as mustard to severe all connections with their MDC past is because their don’t want their track record of failures and betrayal to follow them.

MDC had many golden opportunities, especially during the 2008 to 2013 GNU, to implement the democratic reforms and stop Zanu PF rigging elections once and once for all. To add insult to injury, MDC/CCC has insisted on participating in these flawed elections giving Zanu PF legitimacy and thus perpetuating the dictatorship.

“MDC A has stringent measures to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections!” Chamisa said, to justify participating in the 2018 elections with no reforms.

“This time it will not happen!” Of course, this is just another feeble excuse to justify participating in the 2023 elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy!

There will be no meaningful economic and political changes in Zimbabwe as long as Zimbabwe remains a pariah state ruled by this corrupt, incompetent and vote rigging Zanu PF dictatorship.

Since the 2008 to 2013 GNU Zanu PF has twinged the dictatorship to allow the opposition to win a few seats to create the impression Zimbabwe is now a healthy multiparty democracy. MDC/CCC have participated in these flawed elections giving Zanu PF the legitimacy in return for a few gravy train seats.

The Zanu PF and MDC/CCC political partnership is well established, there is no stopping the two participating in the 2023 elections. What we can do is make sure the process is seen by all for what it is, a flawed and illegal process, and condemned.

Declaring the 2023 elections null and void will give Zimbabwe the golden opportunity to appoint an interim government, comparable to the 2008 to 2013 GNU. This time, competent men and women will be appointed to ensure all the democratic reforms are implemented.

Zanu PF has landed the nation in this hell-on-earth of a failed state. The corrupt and incompetent MDC leaders have helped Zanu PF remain in power by failing to implement the reforms. Rebranding the party as CCC has changed nothing as the participation in flawed elections shows.

The key out of this hell-hole is implementing the reforms. The worsening economic situation and the tragic human suffering and deaths underlines the critical importance and urgency of implementing the reforms. After 42 years of rigged elections it is insane to allow this madness to continue!

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...