997 000 Join Chamisa

Spread the love

By- At least 150 000 members have joined the CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s Twitter account as followers in three months making the total number of his followers to 997 000.

Chamisa announced this Thursday and invited more followers to join his movement.

Chamisa posted:

WE’RE ALMOST A ONE MILLION!!We have been joined by 150 000 new followers since January jumping from our 850 000 mark. THANK YOU FAMILY FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT. YOU ROCK!! WE ARE ABOUT TO MAKE HISTORY! #fakapressure #Godisinit

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...