Measles Outbreak Hits Zim

@MOHCC

wishes to inform the public that there is a measles outbreak among children aged 6mts to 15yrs in Mutasa District, Manicaland. To date a total of 72 cases and 14 deaths have been reported. Of the reported cases, only 9 had been vaccinated.

@mohcc

has embarked on a mass vaccination campaign in Mutasa District targeting the 6mts to 15 yrs age group regardless of their vaccination status.-Ministry of Health ZW

