5 Killed As Toyota Crashes Into Gonyet
13 May 2022
5 people were killed when a toyota wish crashed into a haulage truck on the Mazowe, Harare road.
Though police were not available for comment, an eyewitness, Mr Brian Jonga confirmed the accident.
“I can confirm that five people have died on the spot after a speeding Toyota Wish travelling along Mazowe-Bindura road crashed under a haulage trailer.
“The Toyota Wish was pirating and other motorists confirmed that the driver was speeding,” said Jonga.- state media