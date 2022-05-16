President Chamisa Pays Tribute To Veteran Trade Unionist

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa has described the late veteran trade unionist Enock Mtisi Gwayagwaya as a democracy and workers’ rights champion.

At one point Gwayagwaya worked closely with the late founding MDC President Morgan Tsvangirai.

President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:

“IN CHITUGWIZA..We just lost a Veteran trade unionist Cde Enock Mtisi Gwayagwaya.

A democracy and workers’ rights champion. He worked in the hospitality industry and was one of the pioneers of Zctu, together with the late Dr Tsvangirai. RIP Cde Gwayagwaya.”

On the worsening economic crisis in Zimbabwe, President Chamisa bemoaned the dearth of tourism activities.

“It is amazing to see one of our own people paragliding with the world famous

@DudePerfect

. Tourism is a US$169 billion industry in Africa, yet Zimbabwe is not even in the top 30 in Africa. The

@CCCZimbabwe

government will change all that after 2023. Alois will come back home!”

