Petrol Price Drops By 11 Cents

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced new fuel prices for the month of May with petrol dropping from US$1.69 to US$1.58.

Diesel price dropped by US$0.02 from US$1.68 to US$1.66.

This will have a significant impact on motorists considering that only a few fuel stations such as Total, Puma and Engen sell at the gazetted prices.

Most small players sell at much lower prices. For example in the month of April when ZERA gazetted petrol price at US$1.68, small players were selling at a price as lower as US$1.46.

April prices

May prices

ZERA also announced ZiG prices with diesel selling for ZiG22.24 while petrol will be sold for ZiG21.15.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...