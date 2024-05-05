Remain Loyal To Country, Mnangagwa Instructs Soldiers

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says unflinching patriotism, loyalty and discipline are attributes expected from the country’s uniformed forces.

He was speaking at the Commissioning Parade of 182 Regular Officer Cadets at the Zimbabwe Military Academy (ZMA) in Gweru this Friday.

The Zimbabwe Military Academy in Gweru held its 39th Commissioning Parade of the Regular Cadet Course.

As Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, President Emmerson Mnangagwa presided over the commissioning of regular officer cadets who went through a grueling 21 months of training.

The President said they went through a unique mental, physical and intellectual training regiment.

“Throughout the period, graduands have demonstrated great resolve, determination and commitment to meet the required training standards of this academy and indeed the ZNA. The regular officer cadet commenced training on 18 July 2022 with an initial enrolment of 220 candidates. As per the norm, the courses training programme was divided into 3 distinct phases in order to systematically accomplish the desired training objectives,” he said.

President Mnangagwa spoke about the key role of embracing technology in the uniformed forces.

He added, “Science, technology and innovation are critical cogs for the modernisation of the defence forces. I challenge the Zimbabwe Defence Force across its training institutions, departments and agencies, to scale up focus on innovation and technology development to leap forward and broaden our capabilities within the military sector.”

He also emphasised the need for patriotism among the soldiers.

“As Commander-in-Chief, I demand unflinching patriotism and loyalty, while discipline, sacrifice, dependability and selflessness must be exhibited at all times,” said the President.

The President reminded the officer cadets that the interests of the people come first, at all times.

“Service in the defense forces is a life of service to our great nation and entails placing the interests of our people and country ahead of personal interests. This calls for the highest standards of honor and integrity amongst you. Always remember that you are not just joining an organisation; you are becoming part of a broader family which also thrives on honor, respect, courage, decisiveness, dependability, initiative and tact,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the graduating course should always bear in mind that for over four decades, generations of Zimbabwean National Army officers, men and women have stepped up the call of duty and served with dedication and integrity and the same is expected from them.

