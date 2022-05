Horror As Man Hangs Self

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A Chitungwiza man committed suicide over a yet to be disclosed challenge.

The development was revealed by one Real Angel Pee who posted and said:

RIP @Kulpac Kudzai Paketi we have been robbed unit D…Kudzai committed suicide let’s all put an end to mutoriro guys our future generations ichazovei

Kudzai Paketi

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...