Kuda Mahachi Claims Son Attacked By Goblins

Kudakwashe Mahachi told his sisters and a local pastor that his four-year-old son’s third-degree burns were a form of cancer that developed after the minor was assaulted by goblins.

Jabulani Nzimah-Ndlovu (Mfundisi Ndlovu) of Ekukhanyeni International Church of Christ in Cowdray Park suburb told B-Metro in an exclusive interview that one of Mahachi’s sisters called him to come and pray for the child soon after they realised that the minor was in a bad state.

Jabulani Nzimah-Ndlovu (Mfundisi Ndlovu) says Kuda Mahachi told him that his son had been attacked by goblins.

The sisters asked Mfundisi Ndlovu to intercede and pray for the child as Mahachi had made them believe that his son had cancer after he was beaten by goblins. Mfundisi Ndlovu says he found the child heavily bandaged.

I was called by Kuda Mahachi’s older sister after the child had been collected from a house in Emakhandeni suburb, where umalayitsha dropped him. They asked for my help because I am a pastor and I have always been there for the Mahachi family.

When I got there, the child was bandaged on the head and legs. I asked them what was happening and they said Mahachi told them the child had cancer and he convinced them that it was a result of goblins. I told them it’s not cancer, but burns and I advised them to take the child to hospital and to inform the child’s mother immediately.

I sent Mahachi a message and he said his son was hit by goblins. I told him that he was lying and he needed to say the truth, but he stuck to his story. Mahachi and his wife (Rose Mahachi) know what they did to the child and they should be honest with the world and stop playing games. I did not mince my words, I told him the goblin excuse was nonsense.

The church leader revealed that he interviewed the child and the minor told him without hesitation that his father had boiled water using a kettle and poured it on him.

The clergyman said the child’s mother, Maritha Ndlovu, her sisters and the grandmother had nothing to do with this.

Mfundisi Ndlovu also hit out at Prophet Blessing Chiza who claimed recently that the incident was a spiritual attack on Mahachi. He said:

Church leaders must not lie to people. Mahachi might be his spiritual son but he must condemn this. He has his reasons for standing with Mahachi but he must not lie to the nation about spiritual attacks. This was child abuse, nothing else and for him to say he believes Mahachi is ridiculous.

Mahachi declined to comment.- B-Metro

