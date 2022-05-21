The South African Premier Soccer League has confirmed the nominees for the 2021/22 PSL Season Awards.
Mamelodi Sundowns, who were confirmed campaign winners early in the month, dominated the nomination across all major categories.
No Zimbabwean player or coach was shortlisted for the awards.
The PSL are yet to confirm when and where the award ceremony will be held.
Here are the nominees:
Diski Challenge Player of the season nominees:
Mduduzi Shabalala – Kaizer Chiefs
Boitumelo Radiopane – Orlando Pirates
MTN8 Last Man Standing Nominees:
Andile Jali – Mamelodi Sundowns
Peter Shalulile – Mamelodi Sundowns
Suprise Ralani – Cape Town City
Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament:
Keegan Allan – AmaTuks
Luvuyo Phewa – AmaTuks
Mfundo Thikazi – Royal AM
Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament Nominees:
Andile Jali – Mamelodi Sundowns
Aubrey Modiba – Mamelodi Sundowns
King Ndlovu – Marumo Gallants
DStv Prem Goalkeeper of the Season Nominees:
Hugo Marques – Cape Town City
Toaster Nsabata – Sekhukhune United
Veli Mothwa – AmaZulu
DStv Prem Defender of the Season Nominees:
Grant Kekana – Mamelodi Sundowns
Lyle Lakay – Mamelodi Sundowns
Thamsanqa Mkhize – Cape Town City
DStv Prem Midfielder of the Season Nominees:
Andile Jali – Mamelodi Sundowns
Mduduzi Mdantsane – Cape Town City
Themba Zwane – Mamelodi Sundowns
DStv Prem Young Player for the Season Nominees:
Athenkosi Mcaba – Stellenbosch
Kwame Peprah – Orlando Pirates
Luke Fleurs – SuperSport United
DStv Prem Player’s Player of the Season Nominees:
Andile Jali – Mamelodi Sundowns
Peter Shalulile – Mamelodi Sundowns
Footballer of the Season Nominees:
Andile Jali – Mamelodi Sundowns
Peter Shalulile – Mamelodi Sundowns
Victor Letsoalo – Royal AM
Themba Zwane – Mamelodi Sundowns
Coach of the Season Nominees:
John Maduka – Royal AM
Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena – Mamelodi Sundowns
Eric Tinkler – Cape Town City. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe