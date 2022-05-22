DeMbare Executive Unprofessional

The Dynamos executive has been heavily criticised for ‘lack of professionalism’ in the way they run the Harare giants.

The Isaiah Mupfurutsa-led administration announced yesterday that head coach Tonderai Ndiraya had been suspended but did not give reasons for the decision.

A senior player at the club, who spoke to Soccer24 and will not be named for obvious reasons, said the executive has always disliked the coach, and the fact that the team was winning, actually irked them because they had no excuse to sack him.

“Those people (the executive) do not like the coach, they never liked him. They always fought him and just took advantage of every opportunity to criticize him,” the player said.

“What the executive needs to do is to pay us our outstanding winning bonuses, we got nothing for all those games we won to remain at the top of the league table.

“Its funny, there are times when we end up thinking that these guys (the executive) don’t want us to win because they don’t want to pay winning bonuses. It is bizarre but we end up believing it, because the way they handle the winning bonuses issue forces us to.

“If they sack him (Ndiraya), it will obviously affect us as a team in the title race. I can assure you though, the problem at Dynamos is the executive, which lacks professionalism, not the coach,” the player added.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

