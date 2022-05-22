VP Karenyi-Kore A Hardworking, Humble Leader- President Chamisa

Spread the love

Own Correspondent

CCC leader, President Nelson Chamisa, has sent birthday wishes to his party vice President Lynnette Karenyi-Kore.

In his birth day wish massage, President Chamisa said Karenyi-Kore was a humble and resilient leader.

President Chamisa wrote on Twitter :

SHE IS ORGANIC & GROUNDED.Connects easily with the base. She is evidence of humble leadership. An epitome and personification of consistency & industry.A pillar of support. Help me to wish our Change Champion

@KarenyiKore

a happy birthday.May God grant her abundant blessings!”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...