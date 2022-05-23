Butau Seeks Readmission Into Zanu PF

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- ZANU PF Mahuwe District has recommended that the former Mbire legislator David Butau be readmitted into the ruling party.

In a letter dated 5 May 2022, addressed to the Mushumbi District Coordinating Committee chairperson, Mahuwe district vice chairperson, Daniel Mumbamuchena said they had agreed that Butau should be readmitted into the ruling party.

Mumbamuchena said Butau involved everyone to implement developmental projects in Mbire and also initiated personal projects to uplift the livelihoods of people in the entire district.

He also argued that Butau was involved in developing public places like hospitals, schools, and roads and also donated learning materials such as books and computers to most of the schools in the district.

Butau is also said to have assisted orphans and the most vulnerable people in Mbire District and was involved in helping people who were affected by natural disasters. Said Mumbamuchena.

We, therefore, recommend Cde David Butau to be admitted to ZANU PF party to continue with his good works and also assist the President of Zimbabwe Cde E D Mnangagwa in mobilising the five million voters to rally behind ZANU PF in the impending 2023 general elections.

Butau, together with several other ZANU PF members linked to former Vice President Joice Mujuru’s Gamatox faction, was expelled from the ruling party in 2015.

They were accused of gross misconduct for their alleged involvement in a plot to unconstitutionally unseat the late former President Robert Mugabe.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...