Chamisa Embraces Young Zimbabweans

By-CCC President Nelson Chamisa, has encouraged the youths to register and vote in 2023.

Chamisa made the call recently during his party’s political meeting in Gweru.

CCC posted Chamisa’s message:

Dear young Zimbabweans, 2/ We call on you to all register to vote for a strong economy, better opportunities, a functional public health system, modern infrastructure, affordable education, good security and access to basic services. #RegisterToVoteZW

