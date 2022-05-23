Chamisa Pulls Hundreds At Dzimbanhete Funeral

By-CCC President Nelson Chamisa at the weekend pulled hundreds of his party supporters when he attended the funeral of Christopher Dzimbanhete.

Chamisa was at Dzimbanhete’s home in Rugare.

Dzimbanhete died after a short illness.

CCC posted on social media:

Change Champion in Chief, Advocate

@nelsonchamisa

today paid a visit to condole with the grieving Dzimbanhete family following the death of democracy champion Christopher Dzimbanhete. We express our sympathy to his family & loved ones. May his soul Rest In Peace

