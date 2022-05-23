Coltart Clarifies Relations With Chamisa

By- CCC Treasurer General David Coltart has clarified his relationship with the party President, Nelson Chamisa.

Rumours have raged on that he is not in fluid relations with Chamisa following several recent developments. Chamisa’s choice of spokesperson, Fadzai Mahere, who is an established coup establishment-activist, is the daughter to the notorious ZANU PF activist, Stephen Mahere who used to torture and trouble teachers at the Education Ministry when Coltart was Permanent Secretary.

Coincidentally, Mahere defends her father in the face of well documented evidence of his violent past, saying he has never been a ZANU PF activist.

Coltart posted on social media during the weekend saying all is well. Coltart said:

“Just to be clear, I am not being sidelined. Hon Chamisa and I are in regular, constructive contact & continue to work extremely well together.

“There are certain processes which we need to go through to make sure the party is properly organised.

“Everything in its right time.”

