CCC Renews Social Media Platforms

Spread the love

By- The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change has announced that it will soon be launching its social media platforms.

CCC posted Tuesday on Twitter:

Fellow Citizens. We are ready. The countdown for the launching of the official CCC website and, with it, the official financial support platforms has begun. Keep your eyes and ears open. With love and solidarity always. #CCC

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...