CCC Zaka Members Granted Bail

Tinashe Sambiri| Four CCC members who were arrested in Zaka on Saturday have been granted RTGS 10 000 bail each.

The four were arrested for “convening a public meeting without approval of regulatory authority.”

Johannes Chongore, Manners Mundoga ,Method Gwangwava and Tendai Machisani were arrested and taken to CID Law and Order Masvingo.

They appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Farai Gwitima on Monday morning.

Their lawyer Martin Mureri said :”We have successfully applied for bail and the four will back in court on June 22 .

In a statement CCC denounced the harassment of innocent party members.

