BREAKING: Former Finance Minister Chris Kuruneri Dies

Police sources have just told me former Finance Minister Chris Kuruneri has passed away. Kuruneri was arrested while in office and later convicted in 2004-5, on charges of externalising funds to buy a mansion in SA. More…. — Simba Chikanza (@schikanza) May 28, 2022

By A Correspondent | Police sources late Saturday night told ZimEye’s Simba Chikanza that former Finance Minister, Chris Kuruneri has passed away.

Kuruneri was arrested while in office and later convicted in 2004-5, on charges of externalising funds to buy a mansion in SA. More….

One of Kuruneri’s nephews told ZimEye, the ex minister ” got a stroke soon after he was released from prison long back and never recovered from it.

“He had gone to SA for some treatment.”

Moaners are gathered at his home in Mt Pleasant, Harare.

MORE TO FOLLOW

