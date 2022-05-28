Zupco Hikes Transport Fares

By- The Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) has hiked transport fares.

Zupco announced this weekend, saying that the new fares are effective from 1 June 2022.

For buses, the fares have been raised to $140 from $80 (1 – 20km), $180 from $100 (21 – 30km) and $220 from $120 (31 – 40km).

Passengers who use ZUPCO commuter omnibuses (kombis) will fork out $220 for distances of 1 – 20km, and $260 for distances between 21km and 30km. The previous fares were $100 and $120 respectively.

Route Old Commuter Fares (ZWL$) New Commuter Fares (ZWL$)

BUSES

1 – 20km 80 140

21 – 30km 100 180

31 – 40km 120 220

COMMUTER OMNIBUSES (KOMBIS)

1 – 20km 100 220

21 – 30km 120 260

