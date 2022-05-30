ZimEye
I've just talked to Simba Chisango who allegedly kidnapped Moreblesing Ali. He confirmed to me that he is a ZANU leader, but denied being involved in the abduction, but said his name has been cited because his missing nephew is named. I gave him 1 hour to produce Moreblessing.
— Simba Chikanza (@schikanza) May 30, 2022
This was after he had told me: "it was just a fight at a pub…" He also added saying that: "we could later find out that she is now out, it was just a private affair, and they were just fighting each other over a love affair…"— Simba Chikanza (@schikanza) May 30, 2022
