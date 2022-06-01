Entourage Of Cabinet Ministers Visits Pomona Dumpsite To Sanitize Corruption

By A Correspondent| A delegation of cabinet ministers including Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa and her deputy Kindness Paradza, Deputy Energy minister Mike Madiro and Deputy Transport minister Magna Mudyiwa on Monday visited the Pomona dumpsite in Hatcliffe for purposes of sanitizing a deal that has been widely condemned as bad for City of Harare.

Mutsvangwa said the Pomona model will be replicated in other cities while Acting City of Harare Mayor Councillor Mutizwa lied between her teeth that they will pay US$22 000 per year to dump their waste.

Watch video below where Mutsvangwa hailed the Pomona deal as good while labelling those who are poking holes into the contract as detractors.

