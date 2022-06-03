Chipinge Businessman Assaults Soldier Over Cheating Wife

Prominent Chipinge businessman Edmore Mwoyongewenyu (42) popularly known Doda has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a soldier, Shepard Makwenjere (22) whom he suspected of having an affair with his 18-year-old wife.

Manicaland Police spokesperson Inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed the arrest of Mwoyongewenyu that happened this afternoon over the assault that happened on Saturday.

Makwenjere of House number 4180 Gaza E, Chipinge is admitted at Victoria Chitepo Hospital in Mutare after he was allegedly assaulted with a belt on the buttocks on Saturday. He was first admitted at Chipinge District Hospital on Saturday and transferred to Victoria Chitepo on Monday.

“We have arrested Mwoyongewenyu in connection with a crime he committed on Saturday. Mwoyongewenyu of House number 6531 Low density beat Makwenjere with a rubber belt alleging that he was having an affair with his wife. Other accused persons are still at large. We are still investigating the case,” said Muzondo.

In videos seen by Chipinge Times Makwenjere claims that he was tired to poles and was assaulted with hammers and baton sticks by some 10 men hired by Mwoyongewenyu. He also claims that Doda’s wife told him that she was his daughter.

Two years ago, Doda’s 13-year-old son made headlines for driving his father’s vehicles without a driver’s license, running over a friend in the process. The case died a natural death.

