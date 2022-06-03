Chaos As Grade Four Pupil Produces Gun In Class

By-A Grade Four pupil at a primary school in Harare brought a gun into his class, and another pupil recorded a video of the weapon via a smartphone.

The child allegedly produced the gun in the class, when the teacher was out. The incident, which shocked parents, happened on Monday last week.

The video was posted on a WhatsApp group and one of the parents with a child at the school raised the alarm.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident, adding investigations were in progress. He said:

Police are investigating a case involving a minor reported to have been found with a gun at a local school.

Details will be released upon completion of investigations.

One of the parents told H-Metro that school authorities made sure that the name of the culprit would not be revealed. Said the parent:

The incident exposed children to danger. Imagine such a young boy has the knowledge of handling a firearm from home to school and posting a video on social media. It’s unacceptable.

