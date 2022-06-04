LIVE: NEWS REVIEW

Spread the love

VIDEO LOADING BELOW…



Isnt it you came to arrest me? Guys can you see this woman?

Isn;t it you said you arrested:;

Me I don’t care care about it.

f=for security reasos i am filming..

I told you it is not the first time Mai Titi sending people after me…and it’s actually now the 3r time.

It is not the first time.

Sha, I have permission and authority to film..

Guys this other lady called sayig she wants to bbuy lotion…I gave her. Afterwards… she came and sat down. After that woman then told the men to enter.

They then said I am under arrest. They brough the ID out….

I then said fine i wll

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...