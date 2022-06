CCC Stalwarts Arrested In Bubi

By- Police in Bubi have arrested CCC officials mobilising for their party support.

Announcing this on Twitter CCC Bubi branch said the arrested have been detained at a local police station.

“Discent Collins Bajila, Bulawayo East MP Ilos Nyoni and other CCC Rural Champions have been arrested in Bubi where they were doing house meetings with Citizens. They have been taken to Inyathi Police Station”.

Discent Collins Bajila, Bulawayo East MP Ilos Nyoni and other CCC Rural Champions have been arrested in Bubi where they were doing house meetings with Citizens. They have been taken to Inyathi Police Station. pic.twitter.com/ynFOJDK0vH — Womberaiishe Nhende (@Cde_Wombe) June 5, 2022

